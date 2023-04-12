Good Glamm Group, GoKwik collaborate to expand COD serviceability in India

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGood Glamm Group, GoKwik collaborate to expand COD serviceability in India

Apr 12, 2023

GoKwik will use its technology and data science-backed solutions to protect against RTO and expand COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.

Good Glamm Group, South Asia's largest D2C beauty and personal care conglomerate, on Wednesday announec that it has partnered with eCommerce enabler GoKwik to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability throughout India and minimise the risk of Return to Origin (RTO).

The Good Glamm Group deals with multimillion transactions every day, most of which are COD. GoKwik will use its technology and data science-backed solutions to protect against RTO and expand COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.
Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO of GoKwik, said, "As enablers who are committed to revolutionize the eCommerce industry, we are excited that they have chosen us as their enablers in this growth journey. We look forward to helping them penetrate into the deeper markets of Bharat through our solutions."
COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment in India even as the adoption of digital payments grows.
According to some estimates, almost 60-80 percent of orders on eCommerce platforms continue to be COD orders.
