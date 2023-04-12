Good Glamm Group, GoKwik collaborate to expand COD serviceability in India

GoKwik will use its technology and data science-backed solutions to protect against RTO and expand COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.
Good Glamm Group, South Asia's largest D2C beauty and personal care conglomerate, on Wednesday announec that it has partnered with eCommerce enabler GoKwik to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability throughout India and minimise the risk of Return to Origin (RTO).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The Good Glamm Group deals with multimillion transactions every day, most of which are COD. GoKwik will use its technology and data science-backed solutions to protect against RTO and expand COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.
Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO of GoKwik, said, "As enablers who are committed to revolutionize the eCommerce industry, we are excited that they have chosen us as their enablers in this growth journey. We look forward to helping them penetrate into the deeper markets of Bharat through our solutions."
COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment in India even as the adoption of digital payments grows.
According to some estimates, almost 60-80 percent of orders on eCommerce platforms continue to be COD orders.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!