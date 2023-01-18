GoMechanic co-founder Amit Bhasin apologises for revenue fudging and 70% staff cut

Car servicing and repairs start-up, GoMechanic has been struggling with unpaid dues to partner workshops, layoffs, and a desperate wait for the next fundraise.
Automobile servicing and repairs start-up GoMechanic is set to lay off 70 percent of its workforce, co-founder Amit Bhasin said in a blog post today. The Sequoia India-backed start-up has been struggling to raise funds amid serious concerns about accounting troubles.
Citing unnamed sources, The Morning Context reported that the Gurgaon-headquartered start-up has already laid off a large part of its workforce and asked the remaining staff to work without pay for three months.
Today, the co-founder of the start-up, Amit Bhasin, took to LinkedIn, to clarify the situation.
Admitting to serious errors in financial reporting, he wrote, “Our passion to survive the intrinsic challenges of this sector, and manage capital, took the better of us and we made grave errors in judgment as we followed growth at all costs, particularly in regard to financial reporting, which we deeply regret.”
In his post, Bhasin wrote that the co-founders take 'full responsibility' for the current situation and have decided to restructure the business while seeking capital.
ALSO READ:
He added that the company would need to let go of approx. 70 percent of the workforce as a part of the restructuring.
Earlier, due diligence conducted by EY (Ernst & Young) for prospective GoMechanic investors alleged that the Indian auto-services firm had inflated revenue, Bloomberg reported.
EY’s research alleged that about 60 out of the 1,000 GoMechanic service centres may have violated accounting norms to overstate revenue and divert funds. The investor group that hired EY has reportedly pulled out of talks to invest in GoMechanic and informed Sequoia about the lapses, as per the report.
Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital, GoMechanic’s single-biggest investor, is set to conduct a forensic audit of the start-up’s finances.
The move comes as GoMechanic struggled to raise funds for over a year despite advanced stages of discussions with several investors. Last year, the start-up was in talks to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
