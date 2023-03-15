Goldman Sachs bought Silicon Valley Bank's bond portfolio before federal regulators took over

The Silicon Valley Bank launched a share sale after being hit by a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of the bond portfolio. This resulted in a dampened confidence among investors and depositors. It consequently led to the shutting down of and federal regulator take over of SVB.

The now-collapsed SVB Financial Group on Tuesday revealed that Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought its bond portfolio for $21.45 before federal regulators took over the bank. The portfolio had a book value of $23.97 billion.

SVB Financial Group (SVB), which does business as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), scrambled on Thursday (March 9) to reassure clients that their money with the bank was safe after a capital raise caused a steep 60 percent collapse in its share value, wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares.

HSBC said on March 13 that it would take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

"As of 10 March 2023, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £7 billion. For the financial year ending December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88 million. SVB UK's tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion. The final calculation of the gain arising from the acquisition will be provided in due course. The assets and liabilities of the parent companies of SVB UK are excluded from the transaction The transaction completes immediately. The acquisition will be funded from existing resources," HSBC said in a statement.

HSBC will update shareholders on the acquisition in its 1Q 2023 results on May 2, 2023.