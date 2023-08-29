This Rs 4,000 crore company has doubled this year and just made a $55 million acquisition

Shares of Gokaldas Exports are locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent at Rs 735.35 after the company made an acquisition. With today's surge, the stock has taken its gains for 2023 in excess of 100 percent, meaning that the stock has doubled so far this year.

Share Market Live NSE

Gokaldas Exports announced on Monday evening that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Atraco Group, a leading apparel manufacturer for $55 million.

Atraco, founded in 1986 has a product range that spans from shorts to t-shirts and dresses across age groups. Dubai-based Atraco reported a revenue of $107 million with a net profit of $7.2 million for the calendar year 2022.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the company's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi said that the company would be taking a loan of $40 million for this acquisition, which will be funded by both debt and internal accruals.

"We have the balance sheet strength to fund this acquisition," he said.

Atraco also has a working capital debt of around $15 million.

Ganapathi further said that the acquisition has a peak revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore by financial year 2026, and that there is a scope to increase the EBITDA margin by 150-200 basis points. Atraco's current EBITDA margin is at 10.5 percent.

With its manufacturing sites in Kenya and Ethiopia, Ganapathi said that Kenya goes duty-free in the US, while Ethiopia goes duty-free in Europe. "We get duty-free access to key markets," he said.

Ganaptahi spoke about cross-selling opportunities arising from this acquisition. He said that they have only one common customer.

Today's surge has taken Gokaldas ' one-month returns to nearly 40 percent. The stock is now trading at a record high.