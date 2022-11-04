Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder

By Daanish Anand

Taiwanese company Gogoro today announced a strategic partnership with an Indian startup Zypp Electric. Both companies will launch the B2B pilot in December 2022 in New Delhi with 100 electric scooters. Gogoro will provide its Smart Scooters with Smart Batteries to Zypp Electric, along with Gogoro Network GoStations for battery swapping. CNBC TV18 caught up with Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro at the sidelines.

Q) After tying up with Hero Moto, what are your new bigger plans for India?

Today we’re tying up with Zypp Electric and we will be launching a pilot with 100 electric scooters. We are excited to launch a usability pilot with Zypp Electric. We have a robust system in Taiwan and are currently serving half a million riders.

With 1.1 million batteries in the network, we’re handling 370,000 battery swaps in a day. We are now bringing the same platform to India to assess users. We have over 11 percent market share in Taiwan & we’re sharing our platform with various brands in Taiwan, serving over 47 different models.

Q) Gogoro is known for its battery swapping technology, but what are the localization plans for India?

We have already partnered with Hero Moto to setup open platform for battery swapping. Our open platform for battery swapping is serving over 10 OEMs globally. We have 11,000 battery swapping racks across 2400 locations in Taiwan. We have invested half a billion dollars in our technology.

We believe in localisation in manufacturing & upscaling tech into India. We have We have partnered with Foxconn to build necessary localisation of manufacturing in India. Hero Moto is already using our battery swapping, with the new tie up, our intention is to get data to fine tune our system further.

Q) What are the further investment plans for India & what is there for the users?

We have made capability & manufacturing investment in India through Hero Moto, Foxconn. We're aiming to remove range anxiety in riders. Through our technology, one can go up to 100 kms on every swap. Our focus is on really about building the platform in India at wider scale at a later stage. As a 11-year-old company, we've achieved tecnological breakthroughs & everything has been testee safety is paramount for Gogoro. We're working with over 10 brands globally.

Our open platform is hosting Yamaha, Suzuki Taiwan, Aeon Motor & other makers around the world. We're aiming to build long-term, successful and reliable platform in India.

The market pilot test will give good feedback to test Indian market.