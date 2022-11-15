By Asmita Pant

The Godrej group real estate company has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through a project in Pune. The shares, however, extended losses in choppy trade on Tuesday.

Real estate developers Godrej Properties on Tuesday said that it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through a project in Pune. "Godrej Properties Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through the launch of its new project, Godrej Woodsville in Hinjewadi, Pune," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that it has sold over 675 homes aggregating an area of more than 6.9 lakh square fee. The Woodsville project was launched at Hinjewadi in Pune in September 2022.

The shares of the company opened 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, however slipped in the red later in the trade. The stock was trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,304.9 on BSE at 9:22 am.

"The project is strategically located to provide easy connectivity to the IT and lifestyle hubs in Hinjewadi along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants and premium hotels," the company said.

Earlier this week, Godrej was declared as the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Noida for a total bid value of Rs 377 crore.

In the July-September quarter, the real estate company reported a 54 percent rise in it consolidated net profit at nearly Rs 55 crore, up from Rs 35.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income rose to Rs 369.2 crore in the quarter under review.

The Godrej group company recently announced the acquisition of 12 acres of land in Pune for developing a housing project with an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.