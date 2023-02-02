Godrej Properties expects the real estate upcycle to last another 5-7 years

Real estate developer Godrej Properties is anticipating the real estate upcycle to continue for another five to seven years. According to Pirojsha Godrej, the industry is currently in the second year of an upcycle, which generally lasts for seven to nine years.

"We are quite optimistic about the next few years, which is also why we are trying to disproportionately invest into new business development to make sure that we have in place a portfolio that can sustain the kind of high growth rates, we hope to deliver over these next few years,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction post the company's December quarter earnings.

Godrej Properties saw its highest ever quarterly bookings during the December quarter at Rs 3,252 crore, which was more than double the same period last year. Godrej also said that the company will exceed its guidance of Rs 10,000 crore in bookings for the current financial year and may even touch Rs 11,000 crore as the end user demand still remains strong.

Volumes for the quarter also doubled from the year-ago period to 4.42 million square feet, while collections rose 18 percent from last year to Rs 1,684 crore. The company added 15 projects within the first nine months of the current financial year with a booking value of Rs 27,500 crore, well above the projected Rs 15,000 crore.

Godrej also spoke about the cap on exemptions for capital gains to Rs 10 crore on the sale of residential property or capital assets which is invested in another property.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget address. Godrej mentioned that this move will not impact the luxury segment and that the super luxury segment is a very small part of the real estate industry.

Debt during the quarter increased to Rs 2,586 crore and has increased nearly 5x in just four quarters.

Shares of Godrej Properties ended 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,154.