Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 412 crore; shares rise

Real estate company Godrej Properties Limited on Wednesday reported a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 23.7 percent to Rs 1,646.3 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,330.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

EBITDA came in at Rs 346 crore, up 34.1 percent as against Rs 258 crore in the same period last year, while margins rose 21 percent on-year.

"Going by the numbers for FY23 reported to date by top developers, we expect annual presales for most of them to surpass their previous highs. Godrej, Macrotech and Sobha, all reported their lifetime high in residential sales with Rs 122/120/52 billion respectively. The annual growth also has been substantial with Godrej growing by 55 percent, Macrotech by 34 percent and Sobha by 34 percent. This has been on the back of robust launches in H2FY23 and especially in Q4FY23. We expect the rest of the developers also to outperform both their own guidance and our expectation," said analysts at HDFC Securities.

Shares of Godrej Properties were trading 0.64 percent higher at Rs 1,336.60 apiece in Wednesday's trade. The stock rose 27.75 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 8 percent.