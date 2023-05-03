Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 412 crore; shares rise

2 Min(s) Read
The board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023
Real estate company Godrej Properties Limited on Wednesday reported a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Mumbai-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 23.7 percent to Rs 1,646.3 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,330.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.