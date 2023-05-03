English
Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 412 crore; shares rise

The board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023

Real estate company Godrej Properties Limited on Wednesday reported a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 23.7 percent to Rs 1,646.3 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,330.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The board has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.
