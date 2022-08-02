Godrej Properties' Mohit Malhotra resigns as MD & CEO, Gaurav Pandey to take over

Mohit Malhotra has resigned as Godrej Properties' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

"Malhotra will pursue opportunities outside Godrej Properties , with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2022. His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors at its meeting on August 2," the filing read.

Gaurav Pandey, currently serving as chief executive of the north zone, has been appointed the managing director and CEO with effect from January 1, 2023. This appointment was also approved by the board based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the company said.

Pandey has over 17 years of experience in the real estate sector. He is passionate about the sector and believes it will be a key growth driver for the Indian economy.

As the CEO of the north zone, Pandey transformed the P&L of the business and built a high-performing team. According to the company, the north zone is GPL's fastest growing and most profitable zone, backed by strong business development, strategy, sales and execution excellence.

In the five years of his leadership, the zone grew by 6X in booking value, 4X in collections, and imputed ROCE increased very significantly to 27 percent, the filing stated.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties, said, "I am delighted that we are appointing Gaurav Pandey as our next MD and CEO . The strong value creation he has delivered as CEO of our business in the North Zone, combined with his demonstrated passion and leadership, makes him a great fit for this role."

Godrej added that the opportunities in the Indian real estate sector are immense and that the company is well placed to further strengthen its position in the industry.