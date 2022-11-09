Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Godrej Properties shares slide on lower area sales, higher debt in September quarter

    Godrej Properties shares slide on lower area sales, higher debt in September quarter

    Godrej Properties shares slide on lower area sales, higher debt in September quarter
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sonal Bhutra   |Sonal Bhutra  IST (Updated)

    The company has mentioned that it is on track to achieve bookings worth Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Godrej Prop share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    India's largest trader lobby expects 3.2 million weddings in the next month

    India's largest trader lobby expects 3.2 million weddings in the next month

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Godrej Properties ended 7 percent lower on Wednesday after the company sold lesser area both year-on-year and on a sequential basis.
    The company's total area sold declined 25 percent from last year to 2.7 million square feet. Even when compared to the June quarter, area sold declined 4 percent.

    Booking value for the quarter also declined 6 percent last year to Rs 2,409 crore and was also down 4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

    Weakness during the quarter was led by the core Mumbai Metropolitan Region where sales halved compared to the June quarter. Sales in NCR were flat while they increased in Pune and Bengaluru.

    Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires land for residential project in Palghar near Mumbai
    Another factor contributing to the weakness is the elevated debt levels. For the quarter ending September, overall debt stood at Rs 1,356 crore compared to Rs 956 crore in the June quarter. These levels are more than double the Rs 456 crore figure it had as of March this year.
    The company has mentioned that it is on track to achieve bookings worth Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year.
    Revenue for the September quarter stood at Rs 152.2 crore, compared to Rs 114 crore last year. However, the topline was lower by nearly 30 percent when compared to the June quarter.
    Also Read: Godrej Properties says a real estate bull run could leave them with Rs 10,000 crore in sales by March

    Godrej Properties has added two new projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune with an expected booking value of Rs 2,500 crore.

    Shares of Godrej Properties ended near their 52-week low.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Godrej Properties

    Previous Article

    Air India leases six A320 neo aircraft from China Development Bank Aviation

    Next Article

    Venky’s India shares drop after lower realisations contribute to quarterly loss

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng