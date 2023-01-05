Godrej Consumer Products expects mid-teens sales growth despite demand softness in India

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the sharp decline in palm oil prices to lead to a sequential improvement in gross and EBITDA margin of GCPL.

Godrej Consumer Products expects sales to grow in mid-teens in constant currency terms on a consolidated level, despite the demand softness seen in India.

The company, in its December quarter business update said that their sales growth will be led by low-single-digit volume growth which has improved sequentially from a mid-single-digit volume decline.

Growth will be led by a double-digit sales growth in both home care and personal care business. The company said that India's FMCG sector witnessed slow growth due to poor rural consumption and a slowdown seen post the festive season.

GCPL's Indonesia business, which has been an underperformer, has started to see a gradual recovery in performance, with constant currency sales declining in the low-single-digits. Excluding the Hygiene business, growth in Indonesia is marginally positive.

Its other overseas businesses - Godrej Africa, USA and middle east continued to witness strong growth during the December quarter, clocking double-digit sales growth in constant currency terms.

On a consolidated basis, GCPL expects its operating profit or EBITDA to grow in the high-single-digits led by a recovery in gross margin, which will reflect in a "meaningful improvement" in the quality of profit.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the sharp decline in palm oil prices to lead to a sequential improvement in gross and EBITDA margin. However, it expects the pressure to persist on a year-on-year basis. It is also looking forward to more management commentary on the household insecticides business. Among other key monitorables would be commentary around new product launches and outlook on the GAUM and Indonesia business.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 909.40.