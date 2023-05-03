Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGodrej Consumer to consider raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on May 10 Shares rise

Godrej Consumer to consider raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on May 10 - Shares rise

Godrej Consumer to consider raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on May 10 - Shares rise
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 11:53:50 AM IST (Published)

In an update, GCPL had stated that the performance of its India business exceeded expectations, especially on the volume front.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal next week to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The FMCG major in an exchange filing stated that its board will meet on May 10 to consider the fund raising proposal.


The board will also consider and approve the company's audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023 on May 10.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X