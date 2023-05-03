Godrej Consumer to consider raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on May 10 - Shares rise

In an update, GCPL had stated that the performance of its India business exceeded expectations, especially on the volume front.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal next week to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The FMCG major in an exchange filing stated that its board will meet on May 10 to consider the fund raising proposal.