Godrej Consumer board approves capex of Rs 900 crore for setting up new manufacturing sites

The manufacturing sites are expected to come on stream approximately in 18-36 months and the projects will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, according to a stock exchange filing.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Monday said its board of directors has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore for setting up new manufacturing sites in Tamil Nadu and Madya Pradesh.

Share Market Live NSE

The manufacturing sites are expected to come on stream approximately in 18-36 months and the projects will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, according to a stock exchange filing.

Godrej Consumer Products plans to add approximately 20 percent capacity in these categories with this additional investment. Already, the company has its existing capacity in-home care and personal care categories, and the capacity utilisation is approximately 75-80 percent.

Godrej Consumer Products reported a 7.62 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 318.82 crore in the June quarter due to expenses incurred on exceptional items.

However, revenue from the sale of products of Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 10.45 percent at Rs 3,417.86 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 3,094.31 crore a year ago, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said in a BSE filing.

"Consolidated sales grew 10 percent, led by a 10 percent growth in volume and constant currency growth of 15 percent year-on-year," GCPL said in its earning statement.

The company reported a decline in net profit in the June quarter because of the expenses on exceptional items of Rs 81.78 crore comprising Rs 77.52 crore on account of the acquisition of Raymond Consumer Care Business and Rs 4.26 crore on account of other restructuring costs.