Godrej Agrovet shares end 5% higher on allotment of 47,000 acres land in Telangana

Shares of Godrej Agrovet limited surged nearly 12 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday to hit a high of Rs 528 apiece after the company announced that it has been allotted land in Telangana for its Oil Palm business. The stock closed above its IPO price for the second day running.

The largest producer of crude palm oil and leading animal feed player in India informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that its Oil Palm business has been allotted a potential area of 47,000 acres by the Government of Telangana in Sangareddy district.

The area has been allotted by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation and shall be used by Godrej Agrovet to expand its Oil Palm cultivation business. The land will also be utilised for setting up Oil Palm processing units.

This land allotment will help Godrej Agrovet to boost its Oil Palm plantation as well as promote farmer prosperity in the area, underlining the company’s expertise of over three decades in the oil palm business, according to the Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet, Balram Singh Yadav.

The company has inaugurated an edible oil refinery recently in Chintalapudi, located in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. It is Godrej Agrovet’s first downstream project for value-added products in fats and oils.

This will aid in meeting the needs of its own oil palm work conducted in Southern Indian states, along with meeting the demands of other peers in the southern regions.