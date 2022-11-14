Godfrey Phillips scales 52-week high on Monday after strong quarterly earnings

Shares of Godfrey Phillips have gained nearly 60 percent this year, on-par with ITC, which has gained a similar quantum.
The company's revenue grew 58 percent from last year while EBITDA rose over 60 percent. Net profit increased 70 percent year-on-year for the September quarter.
Within the company, its tobacco segment revenue increased 58 percent while its segment EBIT was up 70 percent from last year.
The company has mentioned that the December quarter will see an exceptional gain of Rs 80 crore due to the sale of their chewing tobacco business.
The consolidated net profit for the September quarter increased to Rs 178.19 crore compared to Rs 104.91 crore in the period ending September 2022.
Some of the key triggers for the company ahead include: