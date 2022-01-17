G.O.A.T Brand Labs forays into women's fast fashion by acquiring The Label Life

Building on their portfolio of leading D2C brands across categories, G.O.A.T Brand Labs has now acquired a 90 percent stake in The Label Life, a widely renowned, women's fashion and lifestyle brand styled by Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, and Bipasha Basu.

Founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, along with Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, The Label Life caters to the lifestyle savvy 25 years+ working women for all her fashion and lifestyle needs.

The brand is popular in India and the middle-east markets and is available through its website www.thelabellife.com, leading portals such as Myntra, Nykaa, Namshi (UAE), and a standalone store in Kolkata.

Since its launch six years back, the brand has built a loyal base of over 1.2 million customers and followers. The Label Life is G.O.A.T Brand Labs' first acquisition in the women’s western wear space and the plan is to add multiple brands in this segment.

"Women's fashion and beauty are the hottest spaces in e-commerce in India, and we were extremely keen to acquire a strong brand with high growth potential. The Label Life, with its aspirational positioning, an amazing Style Editors team - Sussanne, Malaika & Bipasha, fashionable products, global appeal, and a passionate team is the perfect match. We will scale the brand exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first D2C brands to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark by 2025," says Rishi Vasudev, co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The brand currently sells across categories like apparel, accessories, footwear, and home. The plans are to further build these categories and expand to categories like jewellery, beauty, and personal care and lounge wear, among others to offer a complete range of lifestyle products.

In a statement by Style Editors Sussanne, Malaika, and Bipasha, they said, "We have been part of a beautiful journey with The Label Life for the last few years, mentoring and guiding women across India to be their most style-forward self - even through the pandemic. And now with the G.O.A.T team stepping in, we can finally achieve what we always wanted - a true ‘for women, by women’ success story."

"As the founding team we have always believed that while we have the competency to build brands and understand style and aspiration, we've always hoped to partner with like-minded people who bring on board scale and strategic capability to help the brand achieve what it deserves. GBL's expansion and aggressive growth plan definitely confirmed that they are the right partners at the right time," Sonam Shah, founding member - The Label Life, said.

Preeta Sukhtankar is moving from a daily operating role to an advisory one with the vision to keep growing The Label Life as an inclusive, relevant go-to lifestyle brand for urban women.

The Label Life is the latest addition to the portfolio of D2C brand acquisitions made by G.O.A.T Brand Labs. This comes after a slew of announcements in the recent past - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, women's Indian wear brand - Abhishti, pet food brand - Doggie Dabbas, home improvement brand - Smart Shelter, sports and fitness brand - Hipkoo, kids wear brand - Frangipani, and skincare brand - Neemli Naturals, among others.

Founded in 2021 by Rishi Vasudev, ex-CEO of Lifestyle & Home Centre, and SVP at Flipkart & Myntra Fashion, and Rameswar Misra, former co-founder of menswear brand Turms, G.O.A.T Brand Labs is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield and Nordstar.