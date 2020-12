The Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) on Wednesday said Goa has lost the third consecutive mining season resulting in a loss of Rs 3,500 crore to the state exchequer. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the tragic economic condition of the state, GMPF said in a statement.

Mining has been stopped in Goa since March 15, 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases in the state. ”The state of Goa has lost the third consecutive mining season which has incurred a loss of Rs 3,500 crore to the state revenue. All of us are looking eagerly for swift resolution of the mining issue in the state and are hopeful towards the upcoming Supreme Court hearing,” GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.