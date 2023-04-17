Goa Carbon resumes operations at Bilaspur unit

Stocks of Goa Carbon settled at Rs 496.60 per share, up 0.20 percent, when the market closed today, April 17. Furthermore, the stock has been buzzing this month as it has been up over 20 percent to date.

Petcoke maker, Goa Carbon, on Monday, said that it has resumed operations at Bilaspur Unit. The facility is located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The Kiln has been lit up since April 15. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume from today, April 17, the Panaji headquartered company revealed.

The company reported its third-quarter results in January this year. Its profit surged nearly 60 percent to Rs 25.6 crore against Rs 16.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in EBITDA margin by 160 basis points to 10.8 percent against 9.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

Also Read: Goa Carbon shares rise after December quarter revenue nearly doubles

Set up in 1967, Goa Carbon is a petrochemical company and is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke. It is a public company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and is the second-largest producer of Calcined Petroleum Coke in India.

Stocks of Goa Carbon settled at Rs 496.60 per share, up 0.20 percent, when the market closed today, April 17. Furthermore, the stock has been buzzing this month as it has been up over 20 percent to date.