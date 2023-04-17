Goa Carbon resumes operations at Bilaspur unit

Stocks of Goa Carbon settled at Rs 496.60 per share, up 0.20 percent, when the market closed today, April 17. Furthermore, the stock has been buzzing this month as it has been up over 20 percent to date.
Petcoke maker, Goa Carbon, on Monday, said that it has resumed operations at Bilaspur Unit. The facility is located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The Kiln has been lit up since April 15. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume from today, April 17, the Panaji headquartered company revealed.
The company reported its third-quarter results in January this year. Its profit surged nearly 60 percent to Rs 25.6 crore against Rs 16.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in EBITDA margin by 160 basis points to 10.8 percent against 9.2 percent in the same quarter last year.
Set up in 1967, Goa Carbon is a petrochemical company and is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke. It is a public company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and is the second-largest producer of Calcined Petroleum Coke in India.
Stocks of Goa Carbon settled at Rs 496.60 per share, up 0.20 percent, when the market closed today, April 17. Furthermore, the stock has been buzzing this month as it has been up over 20 percent to date.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!