Here's why shares of Goa Carbon saw their steepest drop since June last year

Shares of Goa Carbon Ltd. tumbled over 9 percent in trade on Wednesday after the calcined petroleum coke maker reported its March quarter results. The stock fell as much as 9.3 percent intraday to Rs 480. The decline in share price also came with higher volumes.

Goa Carbon's revenue for the March quarter increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the year-ago period.

However, net profit more than halved year-on-year, declining by 65 percent to Rs 5.3 crore, compared to Rs 15 crore. This is the company's lowest net profit figure in seven quarters.

Net profit took a hit due to the temporary shutdown in operations at its Bilaspur unit due to maintenance work, which impacted the company's operating performance.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), stood at Rs 21.6 crore, down 10.8 percent from Rs 24.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The EBITDA margin also dropped sharply by more than 300 basis points year-on-year to 4.91 percent in the March quarter.

The company's board of directors have approved a dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each. This is the highest ever dividend announced by the company. Record date for the same will be determined later and the dividend payout is subject to shareholder approval in the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Shares of Goa Carbon are trading 8.3 percent lower at Rs 486. Courtesy of today's fall, the stock is now down 10 percent on a year-to-date basis.