English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHere's why shares of Goa Carbon saw their steepest drop since June last year

Here's why shares of Goa Carbon saw their steepest drop since June last year

Here's why shares of Goa Carbon saw their steepest drop since June last year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 12:57:01 PM IST (Published)

The company's board of directors have approved a dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Goa Carbon Ltd. tumbled over 9 percent in trade on Wednesday after the calcined petroleum coke maker reported its March quarter results. The stock fell as much as 9.3 percent intraday to Rs 480. The decline in share price also came with higher volumes.

Live Tv

Loading...

Goa Carbon's revenue for the March quarter increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the year-ago period.
However, net profit more than halved year-on-year, declining by 65 percent to Rs 5.3 crore, compared to Rs 15 crore. This is the company's lowest net profit figure in seven quarters.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X