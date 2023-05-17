Here's why shares of Goa Carbon saw their steepest drop since June last year

The company's board of directors have approved a dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Goa Carbon Ltd. tumbled over 9 percent in trade on Wednesday after the calcined petroleum coke maker reported its March quarter results. The stock fell as much as 9.3 percent intraday to Rs 480. The decline in share price also came with higher volumes.

Goa Carbon's revenue for the March quarter increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the year-ago period.

However, net profit more than halved year-on-year, declining by 65 percent to Rs 5.3 crore, compared to Rs 15 crore. This is the company's lowest net profit figure in seven quarters.