Go Digit Life gets life insurance certificate, fourth firm to get all-clear this year

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma are among the investors in Go Digit Life Insurance. With this addition, the total number of life insurers operating in India has gone up to 26.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday (June 9) said it has granted a life insurance business licence to Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group.
The licence to Go Digit Life will be the fourth life insurance business licence issued by IRDAI this year. With this addition, the total number of life insurers operating in India has gone up to 26.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma are among the investors in the firm. Go Digit offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products, to meet the needs of the customers.
It is one of the first non-life insurers in India to be fully operated on the cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners.
Go Digit General Insurance in April this year has refiled preliminary IPO (initial public offering) papers with market regulator SEBI after making certain changes to its employee stock appreciation rights scheme.
This came after SEBI returned Go Digit’s draft IPO papers on January 30 and asked the company to refile the documents with certain updates. Go Digit’s proposed IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.94 crore equity shares by a promoter of Go Digit Infoworks Services and existing shareholders.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
