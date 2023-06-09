Go Digit Life gets life insurance certificate, fourth firm to get all-clear this year

CNBC TV18
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 9, 2023 7:51:44 PM IST (Published)

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday (June 9) said it has granted a life insurance business licence to Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group.

The licence to Go Digit Life will be the fourth life insurance business licence issued by IRDAI this year. With this addition, the total number of life insurers operating in India has gone up to 26.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma are among the investors in the firm. Go Digit offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products, to meet the needs of the customers.
