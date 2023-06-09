Go Digit Life gets life insurance certificate, fourth firm to get all-clear this year

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma are among the investors in Go Digit Life Insurance. With this addition, the total number of life insurers operating in India has gone up to 26.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday (June 9) said it has granted a life insurance business licence to Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group.

