GMR to divest its stake in Mactan Cebu International Airport

Mini GMR Airports has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc, for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR

Infrastructure Limited has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC), for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the company said in an exchange filing.

AIC is the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group.

GMCAC — joint venture between GAIBV and Megawide Construction Corporation (MCC) — is the developer and operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA). Both the companies have agreed to sell down their existing stakes in GMCAC to accommodate the entry of AIC.

Srinivas Bommidala, Business Chairman – International Airports, GMR

Group said, “We are happy to welcome and partner with Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) at Mactan-Cebu International Airport." He added that the decision to divest stake in GMCAC is in line with GMR Airport’s strategy to focus on deleveraging and redeploying capital in high growth opportunities.

As per the agreement, GMCAC's issuance of primary shares and transfer of secondary shares from Megawide and GAIBV to AIC will result in the latter owning 33 and 1/3 percent minus one share stake in GMCAC.

The transaction also involves issuance by Megawide and GAIBV of Exchangeable Notes which will mature on 30th October, 2024 and will be

exchanged by AIC for the remaining 66 and 2/3 percent plus one share of GMCAC’s outstanding capital stock.