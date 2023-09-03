GMR Power arm receives order worth Rs 5,123 crore in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution, a subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra, received Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 5,123.4 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Uttar Pradesh. Through the order, UP Discoms expects to reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in the area and improve operational and collection efficiency.

The construction engineering company will install, integrate and maintain 50.17 lakh smart meters in the Purvanchal area that includes Varanasi, Azamgarh zone and Prayagraj, Mirzapur zone. The company’s official communication stated that the order value for Prayagraj & Mirzapur Zone is about Rs 2,386.7 crore and for Varanasi & Azamgarh Zone, the amount is about Rs 2,736.7 crore.

The project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.

GMR Power emerged as a winner in the e-tender that was floated by UP Discoms for different areas of the states. Moreover, GMR Power is expecting a similar LoA from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam to implement smart metering projects in the Dakshinanchal which includes Agra and Aligarh zone) area of 25.52 lakh smart meters, shortly.

The said project’s further details mentioned that it is for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) that will include supply, installation, integration, commissioning and operation & maintenance of smart meters on DBFOOT basis. The development will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Earlier in July, GMR Power’s arm GMR Smart Electricity had bagged Rs 7,593 crore order in Uttar Pradesh. In the quarter one earnings, the company’s loss narrowed down to Rs 205.3 crore compared to Rs 212.7 crore, same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the revenue rose 5.2 percent at Rs 1,124.2 crore in Q1FY24 against Rs 1,068.7 crore in Q1FY23.