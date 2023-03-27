GMR management explains the decision to merge airports and infrastructure wings

A week back, GMR Airports Infrastructure, the erstwhile GMR Infra Ltd., announced a Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement of GMR Airports (GAL) with GMR Airports Infrastructure. Post the completion of the merger, GMR Airports Infra will continue as a listed public entity. Saurabh Chawla, the CFO of GMR Group, confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the merger involves a 51 percent subsidiary that operates airports and explained the rationale of the move.

“This is not a restructuring of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL). It is merely a merger of the 51 percent subsidiary of GIL, which is an unlisted entity in which group ADP holds 49 percent,” he said.

According to Chawla, the subsidiary will be merged into GMR Airports Infra, which will bring the shareholders closer to the operating assets.

“This entity is being reversed merged into the listed entity which is GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited,” he said.

This means that every shareholder will now sit at the same level, providing a more equal distribution of ownership.

After the merger, GMR will have a little over 33 percent ownership in the merged entity, while ADP will have around 32 percent. ADP, a French company that specializes in airport management, has agreed to settle earn-outs as part of the deal.

“Post the merger, the paid-up equity capital will be shared between the GMR family, they will have about 33 percent shareholding on a paid-up capital basis, ADP will have slightly lower which is about 32 percent of paid-up capital and the balance will be held by the public,” he explained.

“ADP has agreed to settle the earn-outs that we had agreed with them when they initially came in as 49 percent shareholder in GRM Airports Ltd,” he added.

Also Read | GMR Airports arm raises Rs 850 crore via issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis

The reverse merger is a significant move for GMR Group, as it will allow the company to consolidate its airport assets and streamline its operations. With the merger, GMR will be better positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the aviation industry.

The merger is also expected to have a positive impact on GMR's financials. By bringing the subsidiary under the umbrella of GMR Airports Infra, the company will have better access to funding and financing options, which will help it to accelerate its growth plans.

For more details, watch the accompanying video