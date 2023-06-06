GMR Group sells Hyderabad airport warehouse facility for Rs 188 crore

GMR has divested approximately 8,18,000 square feet of warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to Singapore-based ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd. Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd ended at Rs 41.68, up by Rs 0.19, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Tuesday, June 6, said the company has divested approximately 8,18,000 square feet of warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd for Rs 188 crore.

GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Further, the company said the resulting cashflows will help in deploying capital in expansion facilities and other growth opportunities at the Hyderabad Airport Land Development portfolio.

GHIAL is a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) and ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Indospace Core PTE Ltd, India’s largest operator of core logistics and industrial real estate vehicles.

The said divestment of the warehouse facility was concluded by means of divestment of a 100 percent equity stake of GMR Hyderabad Airport Assets Ltd (GHAAL), a subsidiary of GHIAL, and a special purpose vehicle that owned this warehouse facility, the company noted.

Post the divestment, GHAAL would cease to be a subsidiary of GIL.

Incorporated on January 26, 2017, in Singapore, ILP Core Ventures I Pte is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IndoSpace Logistics Parks Core Pte. ILP Core Ventures I Pte owns a 100 percent shareholding of 11 Indian SPVs, which hold a fully-developed and leased industrial and warehousing asset portfolio of 8.1 million square feet in India.