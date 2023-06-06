GMR Group sells Hyderabad airport warehouse facility for Rs 188 crore

GMR has divested approximately 8,18,000 square feet of warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to Singapore-based ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd. Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd ended at Rs 41.68, up by Rs 0.19, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Tuesday, June 6, said the company has divested approximately 8,18,000 square feet of warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd for Rs 188 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.