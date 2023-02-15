homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGMR Airports Infra Q3: Exceptional gain aids profit, passenger traffic rises 37%

GMR Airports Infra Q3: Exceptional gain aids profit, passenger traffic rises 37%

2 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Iyer  Feb 15, 2023 6:58:39 PM IST (Published)

GMR and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are also partnering to invest in three airports including in Goa (Mopa) and Andhra Pradesh (Bhogapuram and Vishakhapatnam).

GMR Airports Infra reported a net profit of Rs 191.4 crore during the December quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 626.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's return to profitability is aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 292.5 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The exceptional gain pertains to a reversal of lease receivables and gain on carrying value of investments. The company also received Rs 1,390 crore for divestment of its stake in Cebu Airport in the Philippines.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 29.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,766.1 crore compared to Rs 1,364.1 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 25.9 percent to Rs 526 crore from Rs 715.5 crore a year ago, mainly due to the commencement of revenue share payment to the Airports Authority of India for the Delhi Airport.

EBITDA margin also dropped to 30 percent against 52.5 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

Passenger traffic during the quarter increased by 37 percent year-on-year to 25.3 million.

GMR and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are also partnering to invest in three airports including in Goa (Mopa) and Andhra Pradesh (Bhogapuram and Vishakhapatnam).

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually.

Shares of GMR Airports ended 0.8 percent at Rs 38.45.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

SREI insolvency case: Committee of Creditors declares NARCL the winning bidder, say sources