GMR Airports Infra Q3: Exceptional gain aids profit, passenger traffic rises 37%

GMR and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are also partnering to invest in three airports including in Goa (Mopa) and Andhra Pradesh (Bhogapuram and Vishakhapatnam).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases
Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality
Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'
Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation
Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Revenue for the quarter increased by 29.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,766.1 crore compared to Rs 1,364.1 crore.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 25.9 percent to Rs 526 crore from Rs 715.5 crore a year ago, mainly due to the commencement of revenue share payment to the Airports Authority of India for the Delhi Airport.
EBITDA margin also dropped to 30 percent against 52.5 percent in the same quarter a year ago.
GMR and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are also partnering to invest in three airports including in Goa (Mopa) and Andhra Pradesh (Bhogapuram and Vishakhapatnam).
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually.
Shares of GMR Airports ended 0.8 percent at Rs 38.45.