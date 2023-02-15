GMR Airports Infra Q3: Exceptional gain aids profit, passenger traffic rises 37%

GMR and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are also partnering to invest in three airports including in Goa (Mopa) and Andhra Pradesh (Bhogapuram and Vishakhapatnam).

GMR Airports Infra reported a net profit of Rs 191.4 crore during the December quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 626.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's return to profitability is aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 292.5 crore.

The exceptional gain pertains to a reversal of lease receivables and gain on carrying value of investments. The company also received Rs 1,390 crore for divestment of its stake in Cebu Airport in the Philippines.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 29.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,766.1 crore compared to Rs 1,364.1 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 25.9 percent to Rs 526 crore from Rs 715.5 crore a year ago, mainly due to the commencement of revenue share payment to the Airports Authority of India for the Delhi Airport.

EBITDA margin also dropped to 30 percent against 52.5 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

Passenger traffic during the quarter increased by 37 percent year-on-year to 25.3 million.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually.

Shares of GMR Airports ended 0.8 percent at Rs 38.45.