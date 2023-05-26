English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGMM Pfaudler Q4: Strong performance, On track to meet FY25 guidance

    GMM Pfaudler Q4: Strong performance, On track to meet FY25 guidance

    GMM Pfaudler Q4: Strong performance, On track to meet FY25 guidance
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Vahishta Unwalla  May 26, 2023 12:07:21 PM IST (Published)

    The company said that despite the challenging global environment, it has a strong opportunity pipeline and outlook remains positive.

    GMM Pfaudler posted a strong performance in the fourth quarter on May 25 with revenues at Rs 866 crore, up 24 percent year on year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 35 percent to Rs 96 crore. EBITDA margins improved 90 bps to 11.1 percent versus 10.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The net profits more than doubled to Rs 36 crore in the fourth quarter. This includes Rs 19 crore of exceptional Mumbai property sales. The stock is trading 1 percent higher on the exchanges at noon on May 26.
    Also read: Cummins India Q4 Strong performance, cautiously optimistic on demand
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X