GMM Pfaudler Q4: Strong performance, On track to meet FY25 guidance

The company said that despite the challenging global environment, it has a strong opportunity pipeline and outlook remains positive.

GMM Pfaudler posted a strong performance in the fourth quarter on May 25 with revenues at Rs 866 crore, up 24 percent year on year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 35 percent to Rs 96 crore. EBITDA margins improved 90 bps to 11.1 percent versus 10.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The net profits more than doubled to Rs 36 crore in the fourth quarter. This includes Rs 19 crore of exceptional Mumbai property sales. The stock is trading 1 percent higher on the exchanges at noon on May 26.