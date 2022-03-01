Globe Teleservices announces strategic investment in EYWAMEDIA

Leading telecom solution company, Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd (GTS) on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in EYWAMEDIA, an award-winning, CX-focused SaaS company.

An independent leader in O2O Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, EYWAMEDIA enables enterprises to engage their most potential and loyal customers, matching their products with their customer's preferences based on offline-online data points.

Specialising in products and services in the voice and messaging domain, anti-fraud solutions, Singapore-based Globe Teleservices works closely with over 100 mobile operators and has a global presence across the world.

With the new investment, Globe Teleservices is determined to ensure its foray into the coveted Telco sector, with new product offerings like CPaaS and CVM into the worldwide markets.

"EYWAMEDIA provides insights into customers behaviour by analysing multitude of data points (first party and third party) to predict and influence their preferences. This immensely helps to deliver value to both customers and enterprises that wish to build lasting relationships with them," said Ashutosh Agrawal, MD, Globe Teleservices.

Welcoming the partnership, Ramasubramaniya Raja, Co-founder and CEO of EYWAMEDIA said, “We are elated to join hands in this riveting space of O2O customer experience and expand it to the Telco sector as well. They have seen the benefits we bring to the market using our 360-degree customer experience via our technology capabilities and in GTS we have a perfect partner who can fathom the huge added value that our ADTARBOTM CX CLOUD Suite delivers to enterprise.”

“We at EYWAMEDIA during our 6+ years of evolution, have been able to crack the code of understanding consumer journeys across offline and online touchpoints, personalise communications throughout multiple channels and build meaningful continuing conversations between ventures and their customers,” Anshuman Chaudhary, Co-founder and CBO of EYWAMEDIA said.

Globe Teleservices joins the EYWAMEDIA family along with erstwhile investors ah! Ventures Angel Network, Wintech Ventures and Kyron Accelerator.

Giving an existing investors' perspective, Abhijeet Kumar, ah! Ventures and Winston Ling, Wintech Ventures, said, "As the world gets further connected through multiple devices, the ability to analyse data in real-time and give actionable intelligence to SMB and enterprises becomes super critical!"