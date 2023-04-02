Global Pharma recalls 50,000 tubes eye ointment in US market

As per the USFDA’s latest enforcement report, which publishes data of the latest recalls of drugs and related products undertaken by companies on a weekly basis, the recall by Global Pharma is classified as a Class 1 recall.

Tamil Nadu based private pharma company Global Pharma is recalling 50,000 tubes of an eye ointment in the US due to fears of contamination. The ointment, which is used to help lubricate the eye, is manufactured by Global pharma in India and distributed in the US by Delsam Pharma.

The reason for the recall of the drug, which comprises of mineral oil and petroleum jelly is because the US drug regulator the USFDA analysis found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria.

This is the second recall initiated by the company this year and is linked to ongoing issue of contamination of Global Pharma’s eye drugs. Earlier this year the USFDA and the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC both issued a warning to consumers to immediately discontinue using an over-the-counter eye drop in the US manufactured by Global Pharma due to possible contamination by a drug resistant bacteria.

Artificial tears drops like the eye ointment are commonly used to treat conditions such as dry eyes and is available without prescriptions. Earlier this year, ErziCare Artificial tears, which is manufactured by Global Pharma had been linked to over 50 reports of adverse events in 12 states in the US including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and a death with a bloodstream infection. Global Pharma as a result was voluntarily recalling all the lots of the artificial tears drop manufactured by the company.

Also Read | Second product from Indian company Global Pharma under FDA warning

As per the USFDA’s latest enforcement report, which publishes data of the latest recalls of drugs and related products undertaken by companies on a weekly basis, the recall by Global Pharma is classified as a Class 1 recall.

USFDA recalls are categorized into three categories. Class I is the most severe and that there is reasonable probability that the usage of the drug can cause health problems or death. Class 2 recalls can cause temporary or medical reversible health consequences whilst Class 3 recalls indicate usage of drugs are unlikely to cause adverse health consequences.

Also Read | Global Pharma receives import alert by USFDA for not complying with good manufacturing practice requirements

The USFDA has also issued an import alert on Global Pharma’s facility in January of 2023, which prevents products manufactured at the facility from entering the US. The reason for the import alert was the company’s inability to provide adequate responses to record requests by the regulator and not complying with Good Manufacturing Practices.