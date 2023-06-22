Glenmark Pharma's manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carlolina gets USFDA warning letter

The USFDA warning letter will not impact any existing revenue from the said plant as the company has not been commercialising any product from the site since August 2021.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are trading with losses on Thursday after the company's manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina, United States, received a warning letter from the US drug regulator.

“The company had done a voluntary recall of all its products from this site in August 2021 and since then has not been commercializing any product from this site. Hence, the warning letter will have no impact on the existing revenues,” Glenmark said.