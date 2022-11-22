English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Glenmark reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for kidney cancer drug

Glenmark reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for kidney cancer drug

Glenmark reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for kidney cancer drug
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

Glenmark had received tentative approval from the USFDA for their generic Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg in November 2020.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Glenmark share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet

Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet

IST3 Min(s) Read

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read


Glenmark Pharma and its US subsidiary - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA have reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc. and its entities - PF Prism CV and PF Prism IMB BV for the Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg.
The tablets are generic versions of Pfizer's Inlyta tablets and are used in the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, a type of cancer that begins in the cells of the kidneys. It is used on patients who have not been treated successfully with another medication.
Glenmark had received tentative approval from the USFDA for their generic Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg in November 2020.
For the 12-month period that ended in September 2022, Pfizer's 1 mg and 5 mg Inlyta tablets had achieved annual sales of close to $644.5 million, according to IQVIA data.
Glenmark's current portfolio includes 177 products that are authorised for distribution in the US market place and 47 Advanced New Drug Applications (ANDAs) are pending approval with the drug regulator.
Earlier this month, Glenmark had launched the Fingolimod capsules in the US market. The drug is used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis in patients aged 10 and above.
In its recent investor day, the company's management guided for double-digit revenue growth over the next four years. Among other targets that the company set for financial year 2026 include zero net debt and enhancing dividend payout and buybacks for investors.
Over the next four financial years, Glenmark aspires to have 2/3rd of its revenue from branded products and markets. It also wants to have a commercial launch of at least one innovative asset either on its own or via partners.
Shares of Glenmark have opened 0.9 percent higher at Rs 415.25.
Also Read: Glenmark shares drop after USFDA places Baddi unit under import alert
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Glenmark PharmaKidney cancerPfizer

Previous Article

Elon Musk says Twitter hit another all-time high, added 1.6 million active users in a week

Next Article

Thomas Cook India launches Holiday Mate for its B2B partners

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng