USFDA issues warning letter for Goa unit of Glenmark

Last month, the company's Baddi unit was placed under an import alert by the USFDA.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter for Glenmark Pharma's manufacturing facility in Goa.

The facility, inspected in May 2022 was placed under an Official Action Indicated (OAI) status in August. An OAI classification by the FDA indicates that objectionable manufacturing conditions were found at the facility and regulatory action is forthcoming.

However, the company believes that the warning letter will not have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenue from operations of this facility.

It aims to work with the drug regulator to implement all the necessary corrective actions required to address the concerns at the earliest.

An import alert 66-40 is issued when the company is not operating in conformity with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

In simpler words, the company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US.

The Baddi unit had been issued a warning letter by the USFDA in October 2019.

Glenmark Pharma and its US subsidiary - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA recently reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc. and its entities - PF Prism CV and PF Prism IMB BV for the Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg.

The tablets are generic versions of Pfizer's Inlyta tablets and are used in the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, a type of cancer that begins in the cells of the kidneys.

During the company's investor day last week, Chairman & MD Glenn Saldhana said that the company will focus on continuous improvement in its operating profit over the next four years and also guided for double-digit revenue growth over the next four years. However, shares declined post this commentary.