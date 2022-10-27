    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Glenmark's Baddi unit placed under import alert by USFDA

    Glenmark's Baddi unit placed under import alert by USFDA

    Glenmark's Baddi unit placed under import alert by USFDA
    By Ekta Batra   | Hormaz Fatakia

    The USFDA had earlier issued a warning letter for the Baddi unit in October 2019.

    The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has placed Glenmark's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, under an import alert 66-40.
    An import-alert 66-40 is issued when the company is not operating in conformity with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
    In simpler words, the company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US.
    Glenmark's Baddi unit has been under the regulatory lens for many years. Initially, the regulator issued a warning letter for the unit in October 2019. The USFDA issued seven observations for the unit in June this year.
    Following the inspection in June, Glenmark had informed the exchanges that the USFDA had maintained its Official Action Indicated (OAI) status on the plant. The OAI status indicates that the regulator expects further corrective actions from the company with regards to the concerned unit.
    However, in financial terms, sales from the Baddi unit contributed only 1-2 percent of the company's US revenue for the previous financial year.
    Glenmark's other units in Goa and Monroe are also under OAI status from the USFDA since May and August respectively.
    Shares of Glenmark are down 27 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 551.
    Also Read: Glenmark Life dented by low sales at Glenmark Pharma as COVID ebbs, outlook bright
