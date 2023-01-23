Gland Pharma's Visakhapatnam API unit undergoes routine inspection by USFDA

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a spokesperson for Gland Pharma said that the inspection started on Monday, and is a routine process carried out by the USFDA to ensure compliance with manufacturing standards and regulations. This will cover all aspects of the facility's operations, including manufacturing processes, quality control, and documentation.

Gland Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company based in India, has confirmed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has begun a routine inspection of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) unit located in Visakhapatnam, India.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a spokesperson for Gland Pharma said that the inspection started on Monday, and is a routine process carried out by the USFDA to ensure compliance with manufacturing standards and regulations. This will cover all aspects of the facility's operations, including manufacturing processes, quality control, and documentation.

The shares of Gland Pharma are trading 0.63 percent lower at Rs 1377 at this hour.

