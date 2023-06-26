homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGland Pharma shares up 17% from its 52 week low Should you buy at lower levels?

Gland Pharma shares up 17% from its 52-week low - Should you buy at lower levels?

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 2:52:27 PM IST (Published)

Gland Pharma's March quarter earnings were hurt by a number of issues like plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business. Revenue and Net Profit declined for the fourth straight quarter in March.

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The stock is the second-best performer on the Nifty Midcap index.

The stock has gained over 9 percent in the last month, and recovered nearly 17 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 861 in May. However, shares have dropped nearly 36 percent on a year-to-date basis and are down 62 percent over the last 12 months.


Shares of Gland Pharma had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,718 on June 30, 2022.

All of the company's geographies reported a drop in revenue. The core markets declined 23 percent, while the India business revenue declined by nearly 70 percent. Rest of World markets also saw topline decline by 10 percent year-on-year.

"The stock has seen underperformance within the pharma space. Due to oversold set-ups, we may see some pullback move in the near term, but traders are advised to avoid bottom-fishing and rather prefer the stocks which have witnessed good price volume action. The resistance for the stock is seen around levels of 1,200," Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com told CNBC-TV18.

Shares of Gland Pharma are trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 1,012.

