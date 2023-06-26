Gland Pharma shares up 17% from its 52-week low - Should you buy at lower levels?

Gland Pharma's March quarter earnings were hurt by a number of issues like plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business. Revenue and Net Profit declined for the fourth straight quarter in March.

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The stock is the second-best performer on the Nifty Midcap index.

The stock has gained over 9 percent in the last month, and recovered nearly 17 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 861 in May. However, shares have dropped nearly 36 percent on a year-to-date basis and are down 62 percent over the last 12 months.