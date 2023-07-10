Gland Pharma shares jump most in five months after USFDA approval for methanol poisoning treatment drug

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has received USFDA approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Fomepizole, a competitive ADH inhibitor used for treatment of ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning.
Gland Pharma in June had announced that the USFDA issued one observation following pre-approval inspection (PAI) for its seven products.
The observation was procedural in nature and the corrective and preventive actions for this observation would be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period, the company had said. They were neither a repeated observation nor related to data integrity, it had said.
The stock had plunged to a 52-week low in May after the company’s March quarter financial results were hit by issues such as plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the rest of world tender business. The company’s revenue and net profit declined for the fourth straight quarter in March.
Shares of Gland Pharma are trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 1,092. The stock is down 30 percent on a year-to-date basis and has more than halved over a 12-month period. The stock is down 60 percent from its peak of Rs 2,607.
