CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGland Pharma shares jump most in five months after USFDA approval for methanol poisoning treatment drug

Gland Pharma shares jump most in five months after USFDA approval for methanol poisoning treatment drug

Gland Pharma shares jump most in five months after USFDA approval for methanol poisoning treatment drug
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 10, 2023 11:51:15 AM IST (Published)

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has received USFDA approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Fomepizole, a competitive ADH inhibitor used for treatment of ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning.

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. gained the most in over five months, rising as much as 7 percent after the drugmaker received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for Fomepizole.

Live TV

Loading...

According to reports, Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has received USFDA approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Fomepizole, a competitive ADH inhibitor used for treatment of ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning.


Gland Pharma in June had announced that the USFDA issued one observation following pre-approval inspection (PAI) for its seven products.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X