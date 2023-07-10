Gland Pharma shares jump most in five months after USFDA approval for methanol poisoning treatment drug

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has received USFDA approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Fomepizole, a competitive ADH inhibitor used for treatment of ethylene glycol and methanol poisoning.

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. gained the most in over five months, rising as much as 7 percent after the drugmaker received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for Fomepizole.

