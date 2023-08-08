Gland Pharma Share Price: Stock up 20%, back above IPO price after June quarter earnings

This is the biggest single-day gain for the Gland Pharma stock since listing. The stock is also back above its IPO price of Rs 1,500 for the first time since January this year.

Shares of Gland Pharma gained as much as 20 percent on Tuesday after the company's June quarter revenue grew by 41 percent year-on-year, led by an improvement in the US business. The US business revenue saw improvement in volumes for key products like Esmolol, Caspofungin and Heparin among others.

On a sequential basis, the company's EBITDA margin expanded by 300 basis points to 24 percent from 21 percent in the March quarter.

For the quarter under review, the company's revenue of Rs 1,208.7 crore was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,145 crore. Net profit of Rs 169.5 crore was also higher than the Rs 166.5 crore estimate, but down 26 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Gland Pharma's US business also saw stabilisation of price erosion. The India business, which contributes to 5 percent of its sales saw revenue grow by 29 percent, while the Rest of World business, which contributes to 24 percent of overall sales saw revenue nearly triple from last year.

However, despite the strong results, brokerage firm Citi maintained its sell rating on Gland Pharma with a price target of Rs 925. The brokerage said that it would watc for sustainability of these results, given that import alerts at some of the facilities have disrupted the US market, causing temporary shortage or an increase in demand.

On the other hand, Bernstein is seeing early signs of revival in Gland Pharma's base business. It said that even without Cenexi, the company's growth stood at 4 percent year-on-year and 13 percent sequentially, supported by Europe, Rest of World and India. The brokerage has an outperform rating on Gland Pharma with a price target of Rs 1,742.

11 out of the 20 analysts who track Gland Pharma have a buy recommendation on the stock, three say hold, while six have a sell rating.

Shares of Gland Pharma are up 20 percent at Rs 1,611.05. This is the biggest single-day gain for the stock since listing. The stock is also back above its IPO price of Rs 1,500 for the first time since January this year. Today's volumes are Gland Pharma are nearly 20 times higher than their 20-day average.