Gland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings

Jefferies has downgraded Gland Pharma to underperform from hold with a price target of Rs 1,065. The brokerage said that the near-term outlook for the company remains challenged.

Plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business hurt Gland Pharma's earnings in the March quarter, which missed estimates on all fronts. The company reported its fourth straight quarter of decline in revenue and profit.

As a result, shares are trading 17 percent lower in Friday's trading session, and are now down nearly 80 percent from their peak.

Gland Pharma's revenue declined by 28 percent from last year to Rs 785 crore. The figure was lower than expectations of Rs 946.5 crore. The company's net profit fell to Rs 74 crore from Rs 286 crore last year, much lower than expectations of Rs 233.7 crore. The company's EBITDA margin fell to 21 percent from 36 percent last year. The margin figure was the lowest since the company listed in November 2020.

The company's March quarter earnings were impacted owing to a shutdown in the production line at its Pashamylaram Penems facility due to a line upgradation. Reduced business in the B2C division in India and a softer offtake in Rest of World markets due to tender seasonality also hurt results.

All of the company's geographies reported a drop in revenue. The core markets declined 23 percent, while the India business revenue declined by nearly 70 percent. Rest of World markets also saw topline decline by 10 percent year-on-year.

Brokerage firm Bernstein believes that the fourth quarter performance from Gland Pharma was widely off the mark and the management outlook remains weak. However, the brokerage has retained its outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,702.

The company has also received a downgrade to sell from Nirmal Bang, who called the results a miss on all fronts. The brokerage remains cautious due to elevated competition and client related issues.

“If competition intensifies further and margins also abate, then we may further reduce our earnings. But, if growth visibility improves with stable margins then we may re-rate the stock,” Nirmal Bang stated.

Despite the drop in stock price, 10 out of the 19 analysts who track Gland Pharma, have a buy recommendation on the stock. These include the likes of CLSA, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Gland Pharma are locked in a lower circuit of 20 percent at Rs 1,070.80. This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its listing in November 2020. It is also at a 52-week low.