Gland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings

Jefferies has downgraded Gland Pharma to underperform from hold with a price target of Rs 1,065. The brokerage said that the near-term outlook for the company remains challenged.

Plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business hurt Gland Pharma's earnings in the March quarter, which missed estimates on all fronts. The company reported its fourth straight quarter of decline in revenue and profit.

As a result, shares are trading 17 percent lower in Friday's trading session, and are now down nearly 80 percent from their peak.