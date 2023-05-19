Gland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings

3 Min(s) Read
Jefferies has downgraded Gland Pharma to underperform from hold with a price target of Rs 1,065. The brokerage said that the near-term outlook for the company remains challenged.
Plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business hurt Gland Pharma's earnings in the March quarter, which missed estimates on all fronts. The company reported its fourth straight quarter of decline in revenue and profit.
As a result, shares are trading 17 percent lower in Friday's trading session, and are now down nearly 80 percent from their peak.
Gland Pharma's revenue declined by 28 percent from last year to Rs 785 crore. The figure was lower than expectations of Rs 946.5 crore. The company's net profit fell to Rs 74 crore from Rs 286 crore last year, much lower than expectations of Rs 233.7 crore. The company's EBITDA margin fell to 21 percent from 36 percent last year. The margin figure was the lowest since the company listed in November 2020.