English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings

Gland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings

Gland Pharma shares in 20% lower circuit, most since listing after multiple issues hurt earnings
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  May 19, 2023 10:22:59 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies has downgraded Gland Pharma to underperform from hold with a price target of Rs 1,065. The brokerage said that the near-term outlook for the company remains challenged.

Plant shutdowns, a decline in the B2C business in India, and volatility in the Rest of World tender business hurt Gland Pharma's earnings in the March quarter, which missed estimates on all fronts. The company reported its fourth straight quarter of decline in revenue and profit.

Live Tv

Loading...

As a result, shares are trading 17 percent lower in Friday's trading session, and are now down nearly 80 percent from their peak.

Gland Pharma's revenue declined by 28 percent from last year to Rs 785 crore. The figure was lower than expectations of Rs 946.5 crore. The company's net profit fell to Rs 74 crore from Rs 286 crore last year, much lower than expectations of Rs 233.7 crore. The company's EBITDA margin fell to 21 percent from 36 percent last year. The margin figure was the lowest since the company listed in November 2020.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X