Gland Pharma ebbs as Street worried over profit and parent Fosun troubles

By Ekta Batra

Mini Gland Pharma is down in trade as there are concerns rising on parent company Fosun Pharma.

Gland Pharma has underperformed this week as well as corrected over 40 percent off its market cap from its 52-week high amid concerns in relation to parent Fosun. International media reports indicate that regulators in China have asked bank firms to check the financial exposure to Fosun, even as the CFO has termed these reports "completely false".

The speculations with respect to Fosun began after the firm was downgraded by rating firm Moody's in August by one notch to B1 amid concerns with regard to liquidity, refinancing pressure, and exposure to the Chinese property market.

Fosun is a diversified conglomerate holding stakes in various businesses, including insurance, hospitals, diagnostics, and fashion entertainment, and it holds around 57.87 percent stake in Gland.

Now Fosun had brought a majority stake in Gland — 74 percent in a deal valued over Rs 6,000 crore odd, almost Rs 7,000 crore in 2017. It was eventually listed in 2020.

Now Gland has concerns of its own, which includes weak numbers. In its quarter one numbers, revenue was down 26 percent, margins came in at around 31 percent, and profit was down 25 percent; there are supply challenges that the street fears will continue for the company.

The company, however, says they are confident in terms of improving growth. There have been issues such as syringe issue supplies, which now seem to have probably eased and we have probably seen the worst of it.

In terms of valuations for Gland, at FY23 the PE is 22 times versus a 1-year high of 60 times and FY24 is 27 times versus a 1-year high of close to 50 times.

Also Read: