The underperformers of 2022 - Gland Pharma, Divi's Lab see no respite in the new year either

Divi's Laboratories was the top loser on the Nifty 50 on Thursday, declining over 3.5 percent. The stock was part of Thursday's dealing room chatter where dealers suggested that FIIs have been selling the stock recently.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories and Gland Pharma were among the underperformers of 2022. While those of Divi's fell close to 30 percent last year, Gland Pharma has more than halved over various concerns, prominent among them being centered around its parent, Fosun Pharma in China.

On Thursday though, both companies tanked after port level export data showed a decline, both sequentially, as well as when compared to last year. Port level export data is generally collated and tracked by analysts.

For Gland Pharma, the port level export data indicates a decline of 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 654 crore. When compared to last year, the figure is down 12 percent. On a sequential basis, the biggest decline came from the drug used in blood clots - the low molecule weight heparin / enoxaparin, which has declined 58 percent.

Year-on-year declines are led by the antifungal injection Micafungin Sodium, which has declined over 70 percent.

Divi's has already been under pressure over declining sales of Molnupiravir, which declined to around Rs 20 crore in the December period, compared to Rs 950 crore during the same time last year and Rs 300 crore last year. However, excluding Molnupiravir sales, Divi's has registered 14 percent growth sequentially and 30 percent year-on-year in export sales to Rs 1,404 crore.

Gland Pharma's shares have been under pressure after the management told analysts last month, that the next six quarters would remain "challenging" for the company. While supply issues may settle in the next few months, competitive intensity, particularly in the US may aggravate.

As a result, Kotak Institutional Equities has revised Gland Pharma's growth and margin estimates lower to a new normal. The brokerage has also cut its price target on the stock to Rs 1,660 from Rs 1,800 earlier.

“We note Gland’s ownership has changed hands a few times since inception. However, without Fosun’s support, in our view, Gland’s China foray could stutter,” Kotak said in the report.

Divi's Laboratories was the top loser on the Nifty 50 on Thursday, declining over 3.5 percent. The stock was part of Thursday's dealing room chatter where dealers suggested that FIIs have been selling the stock recently and that the street is expecting a capex approval to come from the company soon.

Gland Pharma's shares have declined in seven out of the nine trading sessions this year while those of Divi's have declined in four of them.