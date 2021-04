Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is holding a Re 1 flash sale at 4 pm every day from April 8 to April 13, as part of its Mi Fan Festival sale 2021, where it is offering special discounts on its products. Not just discounts, but there are cashbacks, bank offers, and even gift vouchers on several Xiaomi products.

As part of the flash sale, several Xiaomi products like Mi 10i, TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, and Redmi 9 Power are available at Re 1.

There is also a “Pick n Choose” offer between 8 pm and midnight where buyers can bundle three products across categories at the price of one and also avail of an additional discount.

Crazy deals

Another offer has been branded under crazy deals, wherein buyers get specific discounts. This includes Rs 13,000 off on Mi Notebook Horizon 14 and Mi 10T Pro. The Redmi Note 9 will cost Rs 8,000 less and 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is being sold for Rs 4,000 less. There is also Rs 1,100 off on Redmi Earbuds S.

Xiaomi has announced that it will announce new offers at 10 am every day during the six-day sale.

Xiaomi is also offering a chance to purchase Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi NoteBook 14, and 14 Horizon, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Beard Trimmer 1c, and Redmi 20,000mAh power bank at less than Rs 1,000.

Special discounts for specific bank customers

There are special discounts for different bank customers as well. Like HDFC Bank users will get discounts on Xiaomi Mi 10i and Mi 10T series, ICICI Bank users will get discounts on the Redmi Note 10 Pro series, and Axis Bank users will get discounts on TVs, laptops, and smart home products.

Other than the bonanza deals, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 4,499 on Mi smart home products like Air Purifier 3.

Fourth anniversary of Mi Homes

Along with the annual sale, Xiaomi is also marking the fourth anniversary of Mi India’s retail showrooms, Mi Homes, as part of which the tech major is running another special sale. The 40-day sale started on April 6 and would continue till May 17 across 19 cities.

In the sale, customers will get gift vouchers worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, and The Man Company among others. One lucky Mi Home customer will also get a chance to win 100 per cent cashback on his/her entire bill throughout the festival.