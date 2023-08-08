Genus Power Share Price: Stock rises after second smart meter order win worth Rs 2,200 crore

2 Min Read
The leading electric meter manufacturer expects a robust surge in order volumes during the forthcoming quarters of fiscal year 2024 as several State Electricity Boards (SEBs) have initiated the process of inviting bids for the deployment of smart meters.
Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. surged as much as eight percent on Tuesday after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary bagged a new order worth Rs 2,209.84 crore for deploying smart meters.
After this order inflow, the company's total order book stands at over Rs 8,200 crore.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary received a letter of award (LOA) for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).
The scope of the work includes the design of an advanced metering infrastructure system with supply, installation, and commissioning of 21.77 lakh smart prepaid meters, on a design, build, finance, own, operate, and transfer basis under the 'revamped distribution sector scheme'.
"This is the second major order that we have won, after securing an order of Rs 2,208 crore (net of tax) last month, "Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said,
Agarwal also said that the new metering scheme will lead to a multifold increase in the annual size of the industry and will allow for better operating margins for metering companies.
Last month, Genus Power Infrastructures signed agreements for setting up a platform to fund smart metering projects with an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC at an initial commitment of $2 billion (about Rs 16,000 crore).
Shares of Genus Power are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 189.05. The stock has more than doubled in 2023, rising by 122 percent.
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 11:31 AM IST
