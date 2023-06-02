This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry

4 Min(s) Read
While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, Arjun Deshpande's company aims at solving two persisting problems — accessibility and affordability of medicines.
Over 2,000 stores across the country, generation of nearly 10,000 jobs, and a company having 500 crores of valuation with world’s top investors as partners; everything at the age of 21 years.
No, it's not a rags to riches story from any bollywood film but a real life tale of 21-year-old desi entrepreneur, Arjun Deshpande, who is a founder and CEO of Generic Adhaar.
While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, his company aims at solving two persisting problems - accessibility and affordability of medicines. Generic Adhaar, which was started in 2018 when Arjun was 16-year-old, provides high-quality generic medicines directly to end customers by eliminating the chain of intermediaries such as marketers, distributors, and stockists. This helps them in cutting down costs significantly and providing medicines at up to 80-90 percent discounts.