English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThis 21 year old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry

This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry

This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashutosh Patki  Jun 2, 2023 5:37:55 PM IST (Updated)

While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, Arjun Deshpande's company aims at solving two persisting problems — accessibility and affordability of medicines.

Over 2,000 stores across the country, generation of nearly 10,000 jobs, and a company having 500 crores of valuation with world’s top investors as partners; everything at the age of 21 years. 

Live Tv

Loading...

No, it's not a rags to riches story from any bollywood film but a real life tale of 21-year-old desi entrepreneur, Arjun Deshpande, who is a founder and CEO of Generic Adhaar.
Generic Adhaar CEO Arjun Deshpande
While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, his company aims at solving two persisting problems - accessibility and affordability of medicines. Generic Adhaar, which was started in 2018 when Arjun was 16-year-old, provides high-quality generic medicines directly to end customers by eliminating the chain of intermediaries such as marketers, distributors, and stockists. This helps them in cutting down costs significantly and providing medicines at up to 80-90 percent discounts.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X