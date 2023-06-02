This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry

While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, Arjun Deshpande's company aims at solving two persisting problems — accessibility and affordability of medicines.

Over 2,000 stores across the country, generation of nearly 10,000 jobs, and a company having 500 crores of valuation with world’s top investors as partners; everything at the age of 21 years.

Live Tv

Loading...

No, it's not a rags to riches story from any bollywood film but a real life tale of 21-year-old desi entrepreneur, Arjun Deshpande, who is a founder and CEO of Generic Adhaar.

Generic Adhaar CEO Arjun Deshpande